Report: Barcelona 'Targeting' Liverpool Strikers Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah But Move For Egyptian Described As 'Complicated'

Barcelona are targeting Liverpool striker Sadio Mane who is out of contract in the summer of 2023 according to reports in Spain.

The 30-year-old has been in terrific form of late since he returned from helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane Diogo Jota

Mane was linked with Bayern Munich earlier this week with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reportedly keen to make him the Bundesliga club's 'statement transfer' this summer. 

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg also claimed that talks in respect of a new contract at Liverpool were 'difficult'.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Mail Online), Barcelona are interested in Mane as they look to add a top striker to Xavi's squad.

It also suggests that Mohamed Salah is on the radar of the Catalan club but a move for the Egyptian is described as 'complicated' based on his salary demands making Mane a more realistic target.

Speculation will continue to grow regarding the futures of Mane, Salah, and Roberto Firmino who all just have over a year left on their contracts until they put to pen paper on new deals at the club.

One thing for certain is that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not want to lose Mane who is in outstanding form as the team continue to hunt for trophies.

