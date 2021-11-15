Report: Barcelona Transfer Dream Revealed For Borussia Monchengladbach Midfielder Denis Zakaria - Liverpool, Juventus Interested
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is being linked with a January move away from the club according to reports.
The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of this season and the Bundesliga side might be forced to sell him in January so they get some return on the player they bought from BSC Young Boys in 2017.
Juventus Lead Race For Zakaria
According to the La Gazzetta Dello Sport Liverpool are interested in the 24 year old but Juventus maybe in the driving seat for any potential transfer and could make their move as early as January.
The report suggests that the Serie A club are also interested in Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund and Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco.
It goes on to say that Juventus feel Zakaria would be the best choice as a younger option to Witsel and with Tchouameni likely to head elsewhere.
The player himself is said to prefer a dream move to Barcelona or to the Premier League where it would suit his playing style.
Liverpool have previously been linked to the player earlier this year.
