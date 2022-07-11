Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Win Race For Liverpool Linked Brazilian Winger

According to reports Barcelona have finally won the race to sign Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha despite him previously being linked with a move to Liverpool. 

The 25-year-old was more recently linked with a move to Chelsea after the Blues agreed a fee with Leeds. However, it was clear the player was only after a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. 

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Barcelona will pay an initial fee of £53 million up front with the deal rising to £65 million. With the likes of Adama Traoré moving back to Wolves, money for Raphinha will be made available.  

The move has raised a lot of eyebrows due to the Catalan club currently being cash strapped. Nevertheless, it is rumoured to be a close to done deal with the Brazilian odds on favourite to move to the Camp Nou this summer. 

Liverpool were persistently linked with a move for the Leeds man earlier on this year however, with the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez it seemed the Reds were no longer interested in bringing the player to Anfield. 

