Report: Barcelona, Xavi Fearful As Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo is being tracked by giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report.

The player's contract is due to expire in June 2023 and Barcelona and Xavi are keen to see the renewal sorted to fend off interest from the Premier League.

The report comes from ESPN journalists Moisés Llorens and Sam Marsden and claims that Liverpool are interested in the Uruguayan and have even sent representatives to Spain to try and get closer to the player.

The Catalan club see the 22 year old has a key component of the new team being built under new manager Xavi.

They have already tied down Pedri and Ansu Fati to long terms deals and are looking to do the same with Gavi and Araújo.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new centre back at the end of the season as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all yet to sign a new deal at the club.

The report also claims that initial discussions have taken place regarding a move for Azpilicueta in the opposite direction to Barcelona.

Manchester United are the third Premier League club said to be interested in Araújo having also received positive reports on him.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It's been a torrid few months for Barcelona losing their talisman Lionel Messi and with their well documented financial troubles.

It seems unthinkable that they would lose a fine, young prospect who is already proving his worth to the club.

They will therefore be desperate to sort the renewal to stave off the interest of Liverpool and their rivals.

