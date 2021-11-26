Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona, Xavi Fearful As Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo

Author:

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo is being tracked by giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report.

The player's contract is due to expire in June 2023 and Barcelona and Xavi are keen to see the renewal sorted to fend off interest from the Premier League.

The report comes from ESPN journalists Moisés Llorens and Sam Marsden and claims that Liverpool are interested in the Uruguayan and have even sent representatives to Spain to try and get closer to the player.

The Catalan club see the 22 year old has a key component of the new team being built under new manager Xavi.

They have already tied down Pedri and Ansu Fati to long terms deals and are looking to do the same with Gavi and Araújo.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new centre back at the end of the season as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all yet to sign a new deal at the club.

The report also claims that initial discussions have taken place regarding a move for Azpilicueta in the opposite direction to Barcelona.

Read More

Manchester United are the third Premier League club said to be interested in Araújo having also received positive reports on him.

Ronald Araujo

It's been a torrid few months for Barcelona losing their talisman Lionel Messi and with their well documented financial troubles.

It seems unthinkable that they would lose a fine, young prospect who is already proving his worth to the club.

They will therefore be desperate to sort the renewal to stave off the interest of Liverpool and their rivals.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Barcelona, Xavi Fearful As Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo

1 minute ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton
Media

Watch: Liverpool V Southampton Preview With The Athletic

1 hour ago
Aguibou Camara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Send Scout To Watch Olympiakos Wonderkid

1 hour ago
Transfers

‘They Wanted Raphinha Last Summer’ - Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool Were Interested in Leeds United Winger

3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Interviews

Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Says Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Is Too Expensive But Want's Team Mate Jude Bellingham In a Red Shirt

3 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Southampton - Injury Update Ahead Of Anfield Clash - Firmino, Keita, Gomez, Jones

4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

'When He Benches Ronaldo, Bruno And Pogba' - Fans React After News Ralf Rangnick Could Become New Manchester United Manager

5 hours ago
James Milner
Opinions

Was James Milner's Position During Liverpool's Porto Win A Jurgen Klopp Message To FSG Ahead Of AFCON?

5 hours ago