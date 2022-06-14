Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich Preparing New Proposal & Convinced Liverpool's Sadio Mane Will Transfer Ahead Of Next Season

As Bayern Munich prepare to launch a third offer for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, a report has emerged suggesting the Bundesliga club are convinced the Senegalese will be playing for them next season.

Rumours that Bayern were interested in Mane and that the 30-year-old may be looking for a new challenge started ahead of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

After the match in Paris, speculation continued with Mane not playing down the noise around a potential transfer whilst on international duty.

Liverpool appear to be resigned to losing one of their most important players but reports suggested they would only do business at a price they wanted and when they had found a suitable replacement.

The announcement to confirm striker Darwin Nunez as a Liverpool player in a transfer worth up to £85million from Benfica is expected later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

That leaves the fee as the only stumbling block preventing Mane's move to the Bundesliga giants who have already reportedly had two bids rejected.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Bayern have the third offer ready and the feeling at the club is more optimistic this time that it could be accepted.

The journalist goes on to say that the hierarchy at Bayern are convinced Mane will be their player for the start of the new season.

It does seem only a matter of time now before Liverpool accepts the fact they will lose their brilliant number 10 and he makes his move to Germany after six successful years at Anfield.

