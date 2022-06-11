Report: Bayern Munich Set To Submit Third Bid For Transfer Of Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich are set to return with a third bid for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane according to a report.

The Senegalese has been rumoured to be favouring a move with just 12 months left on his contract, since before the UEFA Champions League final.

After the defeat in Paris, the 30-year-old did little to quell the rumours, fuelling speculation whilst he was on international duty with Senegal.

Bayern are looking for a superstar signing as it appears they will lose talisman Robert Lewandowski who has made it clear he wants to move on from the club this summer.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool would be willing to part with their number ten as long as they can line up a high-class replacement and receive a fee worthy of someone of Mane's status at the Merseyside club.

The Anfield hierarchy have reacted fast and it looks likely that Liverpool have struck a deal with Benfica for prolific striker Darwin Nunez, with the transfer looking like it will be sealed in the next 72 hours.

With a replacement lined up, the stumbling block remains the valuation of a player who has been so pivotal to Liverpool's success since joining in 2016.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, after having two bids turned down, the Bundesliga club are set to return with an offer of £40million which is in line with Liverpool's valuation.

The third bid could be the decisive one and there is almost an air of inevitability that Mane will be on the move this summer with Nunez part of the plans to replace him.

