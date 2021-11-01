Report: Bayern Munich To Battle Liverpool for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans

A report has emerged suggesting that Bayern Munich may be ready to rival Liverpool and Europe’s other big clubs for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

This is further to the recent rumours suggesting the Belgian had turned down the latest contract offer from the Midlands club.

The reason cited that the 24 year old is not keen on a new deal at Leicester is because he believes he should be playing regular Champions League football.

His current contract expires in June 2023.

Bayern Interest After Contract Talks Stall

The report from Calciomercato suggests Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are ready to compete with Liverpool for the signature of the Belgian.

Liverpool were linked with the player in the summer and again recently by outlet Voetbal24.

A few days back we also reported on the player's contract situation at Leicester.

Rodgers On Tielemans' Progress

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted recently that contract negotiations are not part of his remit and he will leave it to the club to resolve.

The former Liverpool manager did not hold back in his praise of the player however speaking ahead of the defeat against Arsenal at the weekend.

“I think he’s progressing well, he’s doing very well.”

“He came in January 2019 and he has progressed into one of Europe’s top midfielders. He’s only going to get better. An incredible professional."

“His mindset is to work at the highest level. He’s progressing and that’s what you want to see in your players."

“It will come with even more experience, even more games. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with."

“His job is to create goals and score goals but he’s proven himself to battle physically in the league. He’s really worked on that aspect of his game."

“If you look across the board in terms of ideal footballers, being mentally tough, being intelligent, having bravery, having quality, he ticks every one of those boxes."

“At 24 years of age, he’s a brilliant player. He is so efficient in games.”

LFCTR Verdict

This is another rumour that doesn't seem to want to go away.

The player has been in fine form for Leicester scoring a couple of absolute belters which always helps catch the attention of other clubs.

Whilst I think the player could move, I remain unconvinced that the player will end up at Liverpool.

Whilst he has undoubted quality, the physical demands of a Jurgen Klopp team may mean they set their sights elsewhere.

