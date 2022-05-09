Skip to main content

Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'

Bayern Munich Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to make Liverpool striker Sadio Mane the club's 'statement transfer' during the summer window according to a report.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese striker is out of contract in the summer of 2023 so has just over 12 months of his existing contract to run so finds himself in a similar situation to teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, talks about a new contract with Liverpool and Mane are 'difficult' and he is wanted by Munich with Salihamidzic already having met with his agent last weekend.

Plettenberg also says that no negotiations have taken place yet between the Bundesliga club and Liverpool but Bayern are keen to make Mane their 'statement transfer' in the summer.

None of the famous front three (Mane, Salah, Firmino) have put pen to paper on extended deals at Anfield so rumours that one or more of them could move on in the summer will continue to dominate over the coming weeks and months until their is clarity.

