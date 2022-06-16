Skip to main content
Report: Bellingham Bid Is 'Unlikely' This Summer Despite Liverpool Interest

Liverpool have persistently been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham with a formal bid more likely to come next summer. 

Despite Reds manager Jurgen Klopp being a huge admirer of the 18-year-old, according to the ECHO any bid for the England international is highly unlikely this summer unless the situation drastically changes.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham's current club Dortmund have recently sold one of their juggernauts in Erling Haaland to Manchester City and will therefore be reluctant to lose both players in the same transfer window. 

Bellingham is one of the most sort after midfielders in Europe after making a huge impact at Signal Iduna Park since his arrival from Birmingham City back in 2020. 

Liverpool are not the only club interested in the Englishman, Real Madrid and Manchester City have also put their names in the hat for his possible signature. 

Even with the transfer looking unlikely this year, Liverpool's hierarchy are reportedly on alert just incase another club should place a bid for Bellingham. In other words a transfer this summer is not off the table should Dortmund receive an offer they can't refuse. 

