Report: Benfica Has Received The Offer For Darwin Nunez From Liverpool
Benfica has received Liverpool's offer for their Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez according to a report.
Liverpool have moved swiftly to line up a replacement for Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as long as the two clubs can agree on a fee.
Losing the Senegalese who has been a revelation since he joined the club from Southampton in 2016 will come as a huge blow and whilst haggling over the fee, Liverpool have made it clear he will not be allowed to leave until a replacement has been found.
Outlet Correio da Manhã are now reporting that the offer from Liverpool for Nunez has been received by Primeira Liga club Benfica and the player is ready to sign for the Reds.
Read More
The deal is thought to be a structured one of €80million plus €20million in bonuses, €10million of which are said to be easily obtainable with the player signing a 5-year deal.
There is no official confirmation of the offer from either club but it is looking promising for Liverpool who look to have shown once again how clinical they are when in comes to the transfer market.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal
- Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder
- 'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |