Report: Benfica Has Received The Offer For Darwin Nunez From Liverpool

Benfica has received Liverpool's offer for their Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez according to a report.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have moved swiftly to line up a replacement for Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as long as the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Losing the Senegalese who has been a revelation since he joined the club from Southampton in 2016 will come as a huge blow and whilst haggling over the fee, Liverpool have made it clear he will not be allowed to leave until a replacement has been found.

Outlet Correio da Manhã are now reporting that the offer from Liverpool for Nunez has been received by Primeira Liga club Benfica and the player is ready to sign for the Reds.

The deal is thought to be a structured one of €80million plus €20million in bonuses, €10million of which are said to be easily obtainable with the player signing a 5-year deal.

There is no official confirmation of the offer from either club but it is looking promising for Liverpool who look to have shown once again how clinical they are when in comes to the transfer market.

