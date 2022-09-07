Skip to main content

Report: Benfica Made Late Bid For Liverpool Defender Before Transfer Window Closed

Reds turned down advances of Primeira Liga club due to injury crisis.

A report has emerged suggesting Liverpool turned down a late bid for one of their defenders before the summer transfer window closed.

The last few days of the window were dominated by Liverpool's move for a midfielder with Arthur Melo being brought in on a season-long loan deal from Juventus to help ease the injury crisis at the club.

Arthur Melo

It is that injury crisis however that appears to have prevented central defender Nathaniel Phillips from leaving before the window closed.

As per a report in The Athletic, Benfica tried to sign the 25-year-old on a loan deal with their manager Roger Schmidt having worked with the player before.

The publication claims that whilst the financial elements of the deal were 'attractive', the Anfield hierarchy decided against the move because they felt they needed the Englishman to provide cover until at least January.

Nat Phillips

They also report that Jurgen Klopp explained the situation to Phillips who accepted the decision to block any potential move with Southampton also interested.

LFCTR Verdict

Phillips has been a brilliant professional at Liverpool and if he doesn't get the game time he desires between now and January, the club should do everything they can to make sure they have sufficient cover to allow him to move.

