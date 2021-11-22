Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Report: Billionaire Bankrolled Newcastle United Want Divock Origi

Author:

Liverpool cult-hero Divock Origi is subject of interest to Premier League basement boys Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Belgian has made just two league appearances for the Reds this season, and new manager Eddie Howe has apparently taken an interest in him.

Divock Origi AC Milan

Newcastle have had a pretty shocking start to the campaign, sitting rock bottom without a win in their opening 12 Premier League matches.

But maybe, with the addition of Origi, they could begin to rise up the table.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle are wanting to complete a loan move for Liverpool's number 27 to compete and push their current striker, Callum Wilson.

However, with the departures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January likely to see Origi pushed up the pecking order, Liverpool would surely be very reluctant to let him leave - especially not on a permanent basis.

Origi has proven his worth in limited minutes this season too - with goals against Norwich and Preston in the Carabao Cup, a swivelled finish in vain against West Ham, and a delightful assist for Mo Salah against AC Milan.

Author Verdict

Origi has been vital in so many moments for Liverpool - despite this, the general concensus amongst fans is that he is better off elsewhere.

This January is just not the time to sell, though. With AFCON looming I find it very doubtful Liverpool would sanction a deal.

