Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Could' Swap Jude Bellingham For Naby Keita

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham. This can be noticed by simply listening to the words of Jurgen Klopp when asked about the player in a press conference during the summer transfer window:

"He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Actually, it's the only problem with this player."

The Liverpool boss said this back in the summer while rumours had been swirling around that a move for Jude Bellingham was in serious contention as part of a midfield overhaul that will inevitably take place over the coming years.

As it stands, it appears that Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all interested in the prospect of adding Jude Bellingham to their rosters.

According to SPORT BILD via The Express, "The Merseyside giants could attempt to thrash out a swap deal that would see the two midfielders moving in opposite directions."

Naby Keita's contract runs out at the end of the current season and a move back to Germany may be beneficial to restart the Guinean's career - especially at a massive club like Borussia Dortmund.

It's reported that the German club want at least £83million for Jude Bellingham, however, this could potentially be reduced to a mere £50million if Liverpool can provide Naby Keita on top of the deal.

