Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested In Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

According to a report, there is interest in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

The Guinea international was missing from the Liverpool squad for the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday but manager Jurgen Klopp explained that he had picked up an injury in training.

There had been reports last week however that Keita was unhappy with his situation at Liverpool and that talks to extend his contract, which has less than a year to run had stopped.

This led to speculation that the 27-year-old could move on before the end of the summer transfer window.

David Maddock in the Mirror is now reporting that Klopp's former club, Dortmund are interested in a move for Keita and that any money received for the player could be invested in a replacement.

Liverpool and Klopp have remained resolute throughout however that there will be no incomings and Keita will not be sold.

LFCTR Verdict

It seems difficult to envisage Liverpool selling Keita with their current injury crisis and at this stage of the transfer window where there is limited time to get a replacement in.

This remains their last chance however to receive a decent fee for him so extending his contract would be the best move to protect his transfer value if they are not willing to sell now.

