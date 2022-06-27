Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Keen On Idea Of Joining Liverpool

Jude Bellingham is said to be "more than interested" in a move to the Reds, according to journalist Neil Jones.

Liverpool have shown regular interest in the 18-year-old over the last year, and the midfielder is supposedly the club's main transfer target for next summer.

Bellingham joined Jurgen Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 during lockdown, after his impressive performances in the Championship for Birmingham City.

Jude Bellingham

The England international has fifteen caps for England despite him being in his late teens. He was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the delayed EURO 2020 tournament.

WIth the Reds not bringing in a midfielder this summer, it feels like they are waiting for a player like Bellingham. Dortmund are reluctant to sell him after already losing star playing Erling Haaland this summer.

It is believed that the teenage star will cost around £100 million, but his desire to be one of the club's highest earners could be prove to be an obstacle to a potential deal.

Dortmund's number 22 has played ninety games, whilst scoring six goals since joining.

Liverpool lack goals in midfield, and it looks like Bellingham wouldn't be the solution to that problem. However, he still has time to develop and in Klopp's system, it would be a scary sight for the rest of the Premier League.

