Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have placed a huge price tag on Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham according to a report.

Jude Bellingham

The 18-year-old has been linked with the Reds and Los Blancos over recent months but it was thought that the Bundesliga club would not be prepared to sell during the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Liverpool will soon be in need of freshening up their midfield options with James Milner (37), Jordan Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31) all in their thirties.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain who have just one year left on their current deals.

A report from BILD Sport has now suggested that England international Bellingham could be available but only at a very expensive asking price of €120million.

Despite the hefty price tag, interested clubs may be keen to get a deal done now ahead of next summer in case the talented midfielder excels at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Liverpool have shown in the past with their moves for Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Naby Keita, and Alisson Becker that they are prepared to pay a premium to get the right player. It will be interesting to see if they adopt a similar strategy with Bellingham.

