Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance With Liverpool & Manchester United Interested

Borussia Dortmund have told Liverpool and Manchester United that they are not prepared to sell Jude Bellingham this summer according to a report.

The England international has excelled again this season for Dortmund putting in some outstanding performances meaning he has a growing list of admirers.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been strongly linked with the player over recent months with both in need of refreshing their midfield options.

Jude Bellingham

Football Insider claim that a recruitment source has told them that the Bundesliga club have no intention of selling the 18 year old at the same time it looks likely they will lose Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Bellingham's contract runs until the summer of 2025 and the figure quoted that will be required to sign him is rumoured to be upwards of €100million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With uncertainty over the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, Liverpool may well be looking to bring in some reinforcements in that area.

They have proved in the past that they are prepared to pay big fees for the right player but it's possible they will have to wait another year if they do want to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Bayern Munich All Possible Destinations For Serie A Sensation

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Open To Liverpool Move After Rejecting Serie A With Real Madrid Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'Incredible' - Luis Diaz Praise For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Premier League Deny Liverpool Request To Delay Newcastle United Match Scheduled Just 64 Hours After Villarreal Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Andy Robertson Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Thiago's A Special Player' - High Praise For Liverpool Teammate From Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Think He Can Do Much More' - Dutch Legend Marco van Basten On How Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Can Improve His Game

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson
Quotes

'I Think We All Just Fed Off His Energy' - Andy Robertson Praises Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson After Manchester United Victory

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
Quotes

'He Is On Another Level' - Former England International Taken Aback By 'Unbelievable' Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago