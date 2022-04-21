Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance With Liverpool & Manchester United Interested

Borussia Dortmund have told Liverpool and Manchester United that they are not prepared to sell Jude Bellingham this summer according to a report.

The England international has excelled again this season for Dortmund putting in some outstanding performances meaning he has a growing list of admirers.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been strongly linked with the player over recent months with both in need of refreshing their midfield options.

Football Insider claim that a recruitment source has told them that the Bundesliga club have no intention of selling the 18 year old at the same time it looks likely they will lose Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Bellingham's contract runs until the summer of 2025 and the figure quoted that will be required to sign him is rumoured to be upwards of €100million.

With uncertainty over the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, Liverpool may well be looking to bring in some reinforcements in that area.

They have proved in the past that they are prepared to pay big fees for the right player but it's possible they will have to wait another year if they do want to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

