December 29, 2021
Report: Borussia Dortmund Set Deadline For Erling Haaland Transfer Decision, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United Linked

According to a well known football journalist in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have now set a deadline for a decision on the future of Erling Haaland.

A number of clubs are reported to be interested in the 21 year old phenomenon including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

It is rumoured that the striker has a release clause of just £68million written into his contract with the Bundesliga club.

As per Transfermarkt, Haaland has a current market value of £135million hence some of Europe's biggest clubs are circling as he is available for a bargain price.

Journalist Christian Falk of @SPORTBILD and @BILD_Sport has claimed that Dortmund have now set a deadline of end of February for Haaland to decide on his future.

The Transfer-Poker with @ErlingHaaland @bvb wants a decision of Haaland about his future by the end of February @BILD_Sport

Should the Norwegian decide he is keen on a move, Dortmund will then have an opportunity to look at how they replace a player who has scored an amazing 76 goals in just 75 games for them.

Recent reports suggest he would favour a move to La Liga over one to the Premier League.

It looks like it won't be long therefore before we know how the future of the prolific striker will pan out.

