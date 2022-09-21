Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Set To Offer Jude Bellingham New Contract Amid Liverpool And Real Madrid Interest

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund are set to offer a new contract to Jude Bellingham, hoping to fend off the interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid amongst others.
Liverpool's reported number one target Jude Bellingham will be at the centre of next year's summer transfer window. The Reds are not the only club chasing the youngster's signature.

Other clubs interested are reported to be Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea. 

Liverpool have previously been reported to have had a verbal agreement for the huge talent and are in pole position over the other clubs for a deal to take place.

Being such a wanted man, Bellingham will have a pick of the best clubs around Europe. However, so far the 19-year-old has remained loyal to Borussia Dortmund and has always stated he is content being in Germany. 

Jude Bellingham
New Contract?

Next summer will be the toughest test of all for Bellingham and his loyalty to his current club. 

With the biggest clubs in world football looking to sign the midfielder, new reports by James Pearce through The Athletic, suggest that Dortmund are hoping to tie down Bellingham to the club to a new contract. 

The German side have been impressed with his 'eye-catching' development in the Bundesliga and want to extend his current deal, which due to end in 2025. If they were to sell, however, the reported fee is £131.6m.

Will Jude Bellingham stay loyal to Borussia Dortmund or will he make the next huge step in his career?

