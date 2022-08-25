Skip to main content

Report: Borussia Dortmund Transfer Stance On Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Revealed

A well-known reporter in Germany has revealed Borussia Dortmund's stance after they were linked with a transfer for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Naby Keita

Last week it was reported that the Guinea international was unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool and that talks to extend his current deal which has less than a year to run had stopped.

The 27-year-old missed Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against rivals Manchester United with Jurgen Klopp revealing that he had picked up an injury in training.

Liverpool are said to be concerned regarding the severity of the issue amid their current injury crisis with ten players currently missing.

On Wednesday, a report emerged suggesting that Dortmund were interested in a summer move for Keita, who excelled at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga prior to his transfer to Liverpool.

Naby Keita, Leipzig

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has now completely shut down the rumour however and said there is 'no topic' in terms of a transfer to Klopp's former club will not happen.

LFCTR Verdict

It seems difficult to envisage a scenario whereby Liverpool would be prepared to sell Keita with the current midfield problems at the club.

The focus, therefore, is likely to remain on extending his contract to ensure they do not lose him for free next summer.

