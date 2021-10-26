Report: Borussia Dortmund Transfer Stance On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The reported interest of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is making the German club do everything they can to retain the player.
The 18 year has already established himself as a regular since signing for Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020 and has been in outstanding form so far this season.
Klopp 'Keen' On Bellingham'
Bild via Sportwitness are suggesting that Klopp is 'keen' on the player and as a result Dortmund are ‘currently doing everything they can’ to secure the player on a long term basis.
The report even mentions that the Bundesliga club are also looking into the possibility of signing his brother Jobe from Birmingham.
As it would appear that Bellingham would fit into Liverpool and Klopp's style of play, the Reds are keen to know what it will take the secure the England international.
According to Bild, BVB will only consider the possibility of a sale with offers required ‘over €120million’.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Injury Update: Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Gives Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara And Fabinho
- Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance
- Article Report: Barcelona President 'Big Dream' Of Taking Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Camp Nou
LFCTR Verdict
There is no doubt that Liverpool need to freshen up their midfield options with younger talent and Bellingham being home grown is another potential advantage of any transfer.
It remains to be seen if Dortmund are willing to let another top player in the same summer as Erling Haaland who it seems will be at the centre of a transfer tug of war.
Even if they are prepared to sell, the sticking point for Liverpool is going to be the size of the fee required to secure the services of this elite talent which could mean they are ruled out of the race.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Interested in Brazilian Antony From Ajax Along With Adeyemi And Haaland
- Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Becomes All-Time Passing Player In Premier League History After Sunday's Match Against Manchester United
- Report: Joe Gomez 'Increasingly Agitated' By Lack Of Liverpool Playing Time, Player Has Spoken to Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Away End Bouncing To Roberto Firmino's Si Señor
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook