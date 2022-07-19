Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Transfer Stance For Liverpool Target & Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Over recent weeks, speculation about the 19-year-old's future has ramped up with Liverpool reported to be interested and more recently Manchester City and Real Madrid linked with the England international.

According to transfer specialist Romano (via LFC Transfer Room), Liverpool made contact with people close to the player and the Bundesliga club a few weeks back to understand if a transfer this summer was possible.

The response the Anfield hierarchy received was a categoric 'NO' with Bellingham reported as being 'untouchable' this summer.

Romano does confirm however that Bellingham is very much on the radar of Liverpool and claims manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player.

Jude Bellingham

Despite the call from many Reds fans to bring in a new midfielder this summer, it isn't really a surprise that Dortmund are unwilling to part with the young superstar in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

This story is therefore likely to be one that runs and runs over the next 12 months and should Bellingham have an impressive World Cup in Qatar, the number of potential suitors may only increase.

