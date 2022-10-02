Report: Borussia Dortmund Want Jude Bellingham To Sign New Deal With Staggering Release Clause

As speculation continues to grow regarding Jude Bellingham's future, a report has suggested that Borussia Dortmund are pushing the 19-year-old to sign a new deal at the club which would include a huge release clause.

Borussia Dortmund want Liverpool and Real Madrid target to sign a new contract with a massive release clause. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

The midfielder has been linked with a whole host of clubs with Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be favourites to secure his signature.

In fact it was claimed that the Reds made an enquiry this summer for a player widely regarded as a generational talent but were rebuffed with Dortmund unwilling to sell in the same transfer window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Bellingham captained Dortmund in the 3-2 defeat at FC Koln on Saturday and a report from AS (via Paisley Gates) suggests the Bundesliga outfit want him to sign a new contract.

The report claims his current market value is €90million but BVB want to insert a release clause into a new deal of €150million whilst increasing his wages from €2.5million to €6million annually.

It goes on to say that Real Madrid will only be able to pay €100million as a maximum for Bellingham and that Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running.

LFCTR Verdict

Should Dortmund be able to pull off a move like this, it could be another blow to Liverpool who could baulk at the release clause quoted based on how they conduct their transfer business.

The current market rate of €90million would seem far more realistic from the Reds' point of view.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |