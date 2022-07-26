Skip to main content

Report: Borussia Dortmund Will 'Go All In' For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are going to do everything they can to keep Jude Bellingham at the club beyond next summer according to a report.

Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid recently but is considered 'untouchable' by the Bundesliga giants this summer.

That is because they are not prepared to lose another young superstar in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Pep Guardiola's team.

According to journalist Uli Köhler, Dortmund are preparing to 'go all in' to try and keep the England international at the club beyond next summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are trying to agree a deal now with the German club for 12 months time, similar to how they did with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita, back in 2017.

It appears however that Dortmund are willing to do everything they can to keep Bellingham and that is consistent with the message from manager Edin Terzić who has made him part of the leadership group at the club.

This story will be non-stop over the next 12 months as some of Europe's biggest clubs try and sign the talented youngster with Dortmund seemingly in no mood to negotiate.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘World’s Best Players’ Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On 'Future Captain' Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr26 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Quotes

‘Very, Very Much. In Pretty Much All Departments’ - Jurgen Klopp on How Pleased He Is With Liverpool Pre-season

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Quotes

‘You Can’t Hire a Striking Coach.’ - Pundit on Harvey Elliot Hiring a Striker Coach

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The New Boys Coming In Were Welcomed So Warmly' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Really Special' Team Spirit At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1012385995h
Quotes

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Diogo Jota Injury Status

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Luke Chambers
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

‘They Have a Duty of Care. They Need to Work With Players to Teach Them How to Manage Themselves on and off the Pitch’ - Medical Expert on New Premier League Deal

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
John W Henry
Quotes

‘I Think It’s a Positive. Liverpool’s Brand Exposure Will Grow if They Are Associated With a Big NBA Franchise’ - Finance Expert’s View on Fsg Buying a Basketball Team

By Matty Orme3 hours ago