Report: Borussia Dortmund Will 'Go All In' For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are going to do everything they can to keep Jude Bellingham at the club beyond next summer according to a report.

IMAGO / MIS

The 19-year-old has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid recently but is considered 'untouchable' by the Bundesliga giants this summer.

That is because they are not prepared to lose another young superstar in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Pep Guardiola's team.

According to journalist Uli Köhler, Dortmund are preparing to 'go all in' to try and keep the England international at the club beyond next summer.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are trying to agree a deal now with the German club for 12 months time, similar to how they did with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita, back in 2017.

It appears however that Dortmund are willing to do everything they can to keep Bellingham and that is consistent with the message from manager Edin Terzić who has made him part of the leadership group at the club.

This story will be non-stop over the next 12 months as some of Europe's biggest clubs try and sign the talented youngster with Dortmund seemingly in no mood to negotiate.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |