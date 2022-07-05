Skip to main content

Report: Bournemouth Open Talks For Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips

Newly promoted Bournemouth have opened talks over a potential loan move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips according to a report.

Nat Phillips

After struggling for game time at Liverpool, the 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cherries and helped them gain promotion back to the Premier League.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez seemingly ahead of Phillips in the pecking order at Anfield, it looked likely that the central defender would be moved on this summer for a sizeable fee.

Football Insider claim however that a Liverpool source has told them 'there has been a change of heart from the club management including Jurgen Klopp and they are now planning to send Phillips out for the season in exchange for a loan fee.'

The publication also report that they understand Bournemouth have opened talks to take Phillips on loan.

Nat Phillips

The no nonsense defender stepped up to help Liverpool finish in an unlikely third position in an injury ravaged 2020/21 season for the club.

His contribution towards that achievement has been acknowledged by Liverpool manager Klopp who has never held back in his praise for the player.

Liverpool are in no immediate hurry to sell Phillips with the player contracted until the summer of 2025. A season long loan to a Premier League team makes a lot of sense and gives him another season to develop at which point the club can make a decision to keep or sell.

