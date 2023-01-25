Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition

Brighton & Hove Albion have 'registered an interest' in signing Liverpool midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the January transfer window closes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After completing a move from Arsenal in August 2017 for £35million, Oxlade-Chamberlain added drive to Liverpool's midfield helping them progress towards a Champions League final before he suffered a serious knee injury.

He bounced back in Liverpool's Premier League winning season playing in 30 matches as the Reds marched towards the title.

Another knee injury at the start of the following season and a serious hamstring issue picked up in pre-season ahead of the current campaign further limited the midfielder's game time on Merseyside.

Despite fighting his way back into manager Jurgen Klopp's first team plans after the 2022 World Cup, the 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it is widely expected he will bring down the curtain on his Reds career after six years at Anfield.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to the Daily Mail, however, Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls are interested in signing the England international this month.

They claim that other Premier League clubs have also registered their interest in signing him before the window shuts but any transfer is likely to depend on Liverpool agreeing to letting him leave for free.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite only having a few months left on his current deal, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has value in the transfer market so it would be a surprise if the Anfield hierarchy were to agree to a free transfer before his contract ends.

