Report: Chelsea Confident Of Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City - Fee Revealed For Former Liverpool Player

Chelsea are confident of closing a deal for Manchester City forward and former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling according to a report.

Raheem Sterling

The 27-year-old is out of contract in 12 months' time and it appears the hierarchy at City may be willing to part with the player they signed from Liverpool for £49million in 2015.

According to football transfer specialist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are now confident they can get the deal done for the England international.

The journalist claims that the fee for the player could be around £35million due to the fact he only has one year left on his contract.

'Update: @ChelseaFC are now confident to close #Sterling deal from @ManCity. Transfer fee could be around £35millions. #CFC'

Chelsea look likely to lose Romelu Lukaku this summer with the Belgian linked with a return to Serie A with Inter Milan, after an unhappy season back at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic has also been linked with a move away from the club with Liverpool reported to being interested as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane.

As space in the Chelsea squad appears to be opening up, the Blues have been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele but Di Marzio suggests they are concerned about his injury record.

If Chelsea can agree on a deal for Sterling, therefore, it would appear to be a very sensible alternative to the Frenchman for the price quoted and especially with his Premier League experience.

