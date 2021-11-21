Report: Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Could Depart In January - Liverpool A Possible Destination

Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea in January and Liverpool are interested in the player according to a report.

The USMNT international signed for Chelsea from German club Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 for a reported fee of over £55million.

Pulisic was then loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018/19 season before making the permanent move to Stamford Bridge.

During his spell in west London the 23 year old has looked brilliant at times but has been unable to get consistent runs in the starting XI under Frank Lampard and now under Thomas Tuchel.

The report from Calciomercato suggests that as the player cannot get guaranteed game time under Tuchel, he may look to move on in January.

It also claims that Jurgen Klopp, a known long term admirer of the player, and Liverpool would be interested in taking the player to Anfield.

A deal between title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool would seem unlikely as they both challenge for domestic and european honours.

Pulisic was on the bench for Tuchel's Chelsea yesterday but came on to grab a goal as they ran out 3-0 winners against Leicester City.

It remains to be seen if the American can stay fit to secure a starting place on a regular basis under the German manager but there will be plenty of interested parties if not.

