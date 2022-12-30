Report: Chelsea In 'Direct Talks' With Benfica For Liverpool Transfer Target Enzo Fernandez, Player Has 'Said Yes' To Blues

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in 'direct talks' with Benfica for the transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Prior to the World Cup, Fernandez had already started to appear on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs with some excellent displays during Benfica's run to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old then played a key role in Argentina's triumph in Qatar and was voted Young Player of the Tournament after a string of fine performances to enhance his growing reputation further.

Liverpool were one of the clubs linked with a move for the Argentine who only signed for the Primeira Liga club in the summer and some reports had even claimed some sort of pre-agreement was in place.

The interest from the Merseyside club appears to have cooled over recent days however with Benfica adamant they will only consider selling if the €120million release clause is met.

According to Romano, Chelsea are now discussing the matter directly with Benfica but want to pay a bigger fee instead of meeting the release clause in full.

The transfer specialist also claims that Fernandez has already 'said yes to Chelsea' which means it is now down to the clubs to agree a deal.

Liverpool appear to have prioritised a move for Jude Bellingham over that of the Argentine with it not being realistic that they could sign both players.

Jurgen Klopp does have an immediate need to refresh his midfield options however and with Bellingham unlikely to be available until the summer, the Reds may now switch focus to elsewhere for January.

