Report: Chelsea Leading Race For Liverpool & Barcelona Target With Amazing Release Clause Revealed

Chelsea are leading the race for a Premier League player on the radar of both Liverpool and Barcelona who has a surprising release clause according to a recent report.

As per FootballTransfers, the Blues are at the front of the queue to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United in the summer, and claims talks have already been held with his representatives.

Raphinha

The 25 year old was reported to be in discussion with the Elland Road club as regards extending his current deal but the outlet claim that as things stand, the player will not be renewing.

With Leeds precariously placed just above the Premier League relegation zone, the report gives information of two potential release clauses for Raphinha.

The current release clause is said to be €75million but this will drop to €25million if Leeds are relegated to the English Championship.

A summer move seems likely for Raphinha with both Liverpool and Chelsea keen. Barcelona are also reported to be interested but will need to finish in a Champions League spot to have a chance of signing the player.

An interesting few months awaits as clubs queueing to sign the talented Brazilian wait to see what the future holds for Leeds in the first instance.

