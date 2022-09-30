Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Look Set To Win Race For Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Team 2

Liverpool target has already undergone a medical with the Blues according to Fabrizio Romano.
RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku has already had a medical with Chelsea according to BILD (via Fabrizio Romano).

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga after joining Leipzig in 2019 from PSG.

His sparkling performances have earned him admiring glances from some of Europe's biggest clubs with Liverpol and Arsenal previoulsy linked with the Frenchman.

According to Romano the deal is not complete despite the fact that Nkunku has undergone a medical assessment by the Blues.

He claims that Chelsea are looking for a deal for the summer of 2023 and have already sent a long term contract offer to the player.

Romano goes on to say that no fee has been agreed by the two clubs but Nkunku has a release clause of €60million that could be triggered if an alternative deal cannot be structured.

LFCTR Verdict

This story has come out of nowhere but it definitely seems that the deal is somewhat progressed already.

Until it is confirmed however, there still is the small opportunity for other clubs to intervene but that would appear unlikely with how public this news has gone.

