Report: Chelsea Make Huge Offer For Liverpool Transfer Target Enzo Fernandez, Multiple Offers On The Table For World Cup Superstar

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder over recent weeks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea have made a huge offer for Argentina's World Cup superstar, Enzo Fernandez according to a report.

The 21-year-old's growing reputation was enhanced further in Qatar as he helped his nation to World Cup glory whilst picking up the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Enzo Fernandez

Despite only moving to Benfica in the summer, the midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from the Primeira Liga club after impressing in the Champions League.

Liverpool are one of many clubs that have been rumoured to be interested in Fernandez who is reported as having a release clause of €120million.

According to Correio da Manhã however, Chelsea have travelled to Portugal to launch an offer in excess of €120million.

The Portuguese outlet also claim that despite the advances of the Blues, it is not the only offer that has been made for the brilliant youngster.

LFCTR Verdict

It appeared unlikely just a few days ago that Fernandez would be on the move in January but it is now a real possibility with clubs seemingly willing to trigger the release clause.

As to whether Liverpool have the means to enter the race remains to be seen. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV may mean they decide to look for a cheaper option to the Argentine.

