Report: Chelsea Reach £60million Agreement For Liverpool Transfer Target

Chelsea have reached an agreement with another Premier League club for the transfer of a Liverpool target according to a report.

The Reds have had a busy start to the transfer window bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay but have also seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino depart.

Darwin Nunez

Despite noises coming out of Anfield that their business in terms of incomings is now done, Liverpool continue to be linked with a number of high profile targets.

It is one of those targets that now looks to be on the way to Chelsea after the Blues agreed a deal with Leeds United for the transfer of Brazilian Raphinha.

Raphinha
That's according to Fabrizio Romano who has reported that the two clubs have agreed to a deal of around £60/65million including add-ons.

Romano also claims that talks in respect of a contract and personal terms are now ongoing and new chairman Todd Boehly is active in the deal.

It isn't a surprise that Liverpool haven't entered the market for Raphinha after shelling out a huge fee on Darwin Nunez and with Mohamed Salah still at the club.

Arsenal looked like they were in pole position to sign the 25-year-old at the weekend but it looks like Chelsea may now make the Brazilian the first big signing of the Boehly era.

