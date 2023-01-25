Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer

Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder, Matheus Nunes this summer according to a report.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old during the last transfer window but he ended up signing for Wolves from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £40million.

There have been reports of late however suggesting that Liverpool committed to bid for Nunes after his debut season at Molineux, and there was a very good chance he would be playing his football at Anfield from next summer onwards.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is well publicised with the demands placed on an ageing midfield by Jurgen Klopp , and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

Reds fans got to see a glimpse of what the Portugal international could offer in the FA Cup tie at Anfield where his ball-carrying qualities came to the fore.

According to Mike McGrath however, Liverpool may not have it all their own way if they decide to bid for Nunes this summer.

The football reporter for the Telegraph claims that Chelsea could also be in the race to sign the midfielder as they look to continue their spending spree.

A few weeks back, it seemed a real possibility that Nunes would end up at Anfield next season but with Chelsea's aggressive approach to transfers at the moment, a move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out.

This will be an interesting one to watch to see how it unfolds with the source of this report a reliable one.

