Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer

Liverpool were reportedly interested in a move for the midfielder before he signed for Wolves in August.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder, Matheus Nunes this summer according to a report.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old during the last transfer window but he ended up signing for Wolves from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £40million.

Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves

There have been reports of late however suggesting that Liverpool committed to bid for Nunes after his debut season at Molineux, and there was a very good chance he would be playing his football at Anfield from next summer onwards.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is well publicised with the demands placed on an ageing midfield by Jurgen Klopp , and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

Reds fans got to see a glimpse of what the Portugal international could offer in the FA Cup tie at Anfield where his ball-carrying qualities came to the fore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Matheus Nunes Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Mike McGrath however, Liverpool may not have it all their own way if they decide to bid for Nunes this summer.

The football reporter for the Telegraph claims that Chelsea could also be in the race to sign the midfielder as they look to continue their spending spree.

LFCTR Verdict

A few weeks back, it seemed a real possibility that Nunes would end up at Anfield next season but with Chelsea's aggressive approach to transfers at the moment, a move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out.

This will be an interesting one to watch to see how it unfolds with the source of this report a reliable one.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Calvin Ramsay
Quotes

"You've Got To Take Every Chance": Calvin Ramsay On His Time At Liverpool So Far

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Julian Ward Has Spoken To Jude Bellingham As Liverpool Get Closer To A Deal

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Chelsea Alisson Mudryk
News

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Overtakes Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez With New Record

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'On Alert' For Enzo Fernandez Transfer Amid Chelsea Interest

By Neil Andrew
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Transfer Latest: Reporter Claims Julian Ward Has Spoken To Player & Predicts Liverpool Move

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

‘The Situation Of Liverpool And Jude Bellingham Is Hot’ - Reliable Journalist On Potential Transfer

By Neil Andrew