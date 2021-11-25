Report: Chelsea Transfer Stance On USMNT Player Christian Pulisic After Liverpool And Barcelona Interest

Chelsea's stance regarding the sale of USMNT player Christian Pulisic, a target for both Liverpool and Barcelona, has been made clear according to a report.

IMAGO / News Images

Pulisic's Mixed Fortunes At Chelsea

The player has enjoyed mixed fortunes since signing for the London club in January 2019 for a reported fee of over £55million from Borussia Dortmund.

During his spell in west London the 23 year old has been very good in moments but due to injury has been unable to get consistent runs in the starting XI under Frank Lampard and now under Thomas Tuchel.

With the player unable to tie down a regular starting spot, El Nacional reports that Pulisic's agent has already asked for his client to be allowed to leave the club.

Two Transfer Conditions

The report does not indicate whether Chelsea would be willing to part with Pulisic but it suggests that if they were it would be subject to two conditions.

1) A transfer fee of at least €50million so they can recoup a lot of their initial investment and;

2) They will not sell to a domestic rival such as Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a long term admirer of the player and links have resurfaced stating his and Liverpool's interest in Pulisic remains.

It is also claimed by the Catalan publication that Barcelona would not be able to afford the transfer so would have to offer players in exchange.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook