Report: Claim Made About Liverpool Target Erling Haaland & Manchester City, What Does This Mean For Harry Kane Of Tottenham?

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is Manchester City's first choice as they look to bring in a striker.

The 21 year old is on the radar of many of Europe's biggest clubs due to an outstanding goal scoring record at Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

Erling Haaland

Despite him being one of a handful of the most sought after players on the planet, it is reported that he has a release clause in the summer of just £68million.

There is no doubt that the Norwegian striker will be a superstar for years to come and in the feature 'Ornstein's Transfer Mailbag', the reliable journalist claims that Haaland is now Pep Guardiola's first choice target.

It was widely rumoured in the summer that City wanted to secure the transfer of England captain Harry Kane but could not agree a deal with Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy.

Based on Ornstein's comments, it would appear that they may have shifted focus to Haaland which may mean Kane will stay at Spurs.

Read More

The journalist admits there is likely to be huge competition for Haaland's signature but the City board will do all they can to push for the player.

With a lot of the game's giants able to afford the reported release clause, it's likely to be a real fight to see who can promise the player a project that interests him and the wages he desires.

The report goes on to say that City plan to hold meetings with Haaland's representatives over the 'weeks and months ahead'.

It looks like we are still a way off finding out where Haaland will be playing his football next season but it seems Guardiola and Manchester City want to be part of the conversation.

