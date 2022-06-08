Report: 'Nunez Is Heading To Liverpool' | Liverpool And Benfica Agree To Transfer Fee

According to reports, Darwin Nunez could be on his way to Liverpool after agreeing to a five-year contract with the Reds.

Liverpool supporters have been waiting for more news to come out about the club's approach for Darwin Nunez.

Over the past 48 hours, news about Liverpool's interest in the Benfica attacker has increased tenfold.

Outlets from all over are reporting that Liverpool have not only made an opening bid, but they have also agreed to personal terms with Nunez.

Now, it seems that yet another breakthrough has been made in Liverpool's pursuit of the Uruguayan striker.

According to Football Transfers and Goal writer Robin Bairner, Nunez is now headed to Liverpool.

In an exclusive piece, Football Transfers revealed that Nunez has agreed to terms with Liverpool on a five-year contract that runs through 2027.

The two sides are still negotiating on the fee, but the two sides are 'moving closer' towards reaching a compromise.

It is said that Benfica are asking for €80m plus €20m in add-ons but Julian Ward and the rest of Liverpool's transfer team are working hard to lessen the fee.

If this is correct, this transfer would make Nunez Liverpool's most expensive transfer moving ahead of Virgil van Dijk's €84.5m deal in 2018.

The Anfield side tend to move quickly with their transfer business so a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

