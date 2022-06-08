Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: 'Nunez Is Heading To Liverpool' | Liverpool And Benfica Agree To Transfer Fee

According to reports, Darwin Nunez could be on his way to Liverpool after agreeing to a five-year contract with the Reds.

Liverpool supporters have been waiting for more news to come out about the club's approach for Darwin Nunez.

Over the past 48 hours, news about Liverpool's interest in the Benfica attacker has increased tenfold. 

Darwin Nunez

Outlets from all over are reporting that Liverpool have not only made an opening bid, but they have also agreed to personal terms with Nunez.

Now, it seems that yet another breakthrough has been made in Liverpool's pursuit of the Uruguayan striker. 

According to Football Transfers and Goal writer Robin Bairner, Nunez is now headed to Liverpool.

In an exclusive piece, Football Transfers revealed that Nunez has agreed to terms with Liverpool on a five-year contract that runs through 2027.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two sides are still negotiating on the fee, but the two sides are 'moving closer' towards reaching a compromise. 

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker

It is said that Benfica are asking for €80m plus €20m in add-ons but Julian Ward and the rest of Liverpool's transfer team are working hard to lessen the fee.

If this is correct, this transfer would make Nunez Liverpool's most expensive transfer moving ahead of Virgil van Dijk's  €84.5m deal in 2018.

The Anfield side tend to move quickly with their transfer business so a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Núñez Has Now ‘Prioritized’ Liverpool As His First Choice

By Drew Alexander Ross22 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Darwin Nunez And Liverpool: Why The Benfica Striker Will Suit Jurgen Klopp’s System

By Damon Carr32 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Source Confirms Darwin Nunez Transfer Interest As They Battle Manchester United For Signature Of 22 Year Old

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

'I Don't See Him Playing Much' - Former Player On Liverpool, Manchester United & Manchester City Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago