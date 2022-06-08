Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez To Earn €250,000 Per Week At Liverpool | Will Earn More Than Mohamed Salah

According to new reports, the Benfica striker is set to become Liverpool's top earner upon his arrival.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are still in negotiations over Sadio Mane.

The Bundesliga side have now seen two bids rebuffed by Liverpool with the second being seen as 'laughable' by Anfield officials.

Sadio Mane Bayern

Despite this, there is hope from both the German club and Mane's representatives that a deal will get done.

Previous reports claimed that before any deal happened, Liverpool would need to have a suitable replacement lined up.

Now, it seems that Liverpool have done just that.

According to numerous reports, Liverpool are wrapping up Darwin Nunez's transfer.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have agreed to a five-year contract with the Uruguayan forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Football Transfers has revealed just how much Nunez will earn after his Liverpool move.

Darwin Nunez Set To Make More Than €250,000 per week

Darwin Nunez

Football Transfers have revealed that Darwin Nunez is set to become Liverpool's top earner after his transfer is complete.

According to their report, Nunez will earn "northwards of €250,000 per week" at Liverpool.

This would put him just behind Virgil van Dijk (£220,000) and ahead of Thiago Alcantara (£200,000), and Mohamed Salah (£200,000).

The report says this is not confirmed but it is hard to imagine Nunez coming in and immediately being one of the top earners as Liverpool struggle to keep ahold of their biggest talents.

Check back in with LFC Transfer Room for more information on Darwin Nunez.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Revealed: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Salary | Benfica Striker Signs Five-Year Contract

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: 'Nunez Is Heading To Liverpool' | Liverpool And Benfica Agree To Transfer Fee

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Núñez Has Now ‘Prioritized’ Liverpool As His First Choice

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Darwin Nunez And Liverpool: Why The Benfica Striker Will Suit Jurgen Klopp’s System

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago