Report: Darwin Nunez To Earn €250,000 Per Week At Liverpool | Will Earn More Than Mohamed Salah
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are still in negotiations over Sadio Mane.
The Bundesliga side have now seen two bids rebuffed by Liverpool with the second being seen as 'laughable' by Anfield officials.
Despite this, there is hope from both the German club and Mane's representatives that a deal will get done.
Previous reports claimed that before any deal happened, Liverpool would need to have a suitable replacement lined up.
Now, it seems that Liverpool have done just that.
According to numerous reports, Liverpool are wrapping up Darwin Nunez's transfer.
Liverpool have agreed to a five-year contract with the Uruguayan forward.
Football Transfers has revealed just how much Nunez will earn after his Liverpool move.
Darwin Nunez Set To Make More Than €250,000 per week
Football Transfers have revealed that Darwin Nunez is set to become Liverpool's top earner after his transfer is complete.
According to their report, Nunez will earn "northwards of €250,000 per week" at Liverpool.
This would put him just behind Virgil van Dijk (£220,000) and ahead of Thiago Alcantara (£200,000), and Mohamed Salah (£200,000).
The report says this is not confirmed but it is hard to imagine Nunez coming in and immediately being one of the top earners as Liverpool struggle to keep ahold of their biggest talents.
