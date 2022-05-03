A report has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has set his sights on joining Liverpool this summer and is willing to take a pay cut to do so. Here is what you need to know.

Liverpool are fresh off of a 3-2 victory over La Liga side Villarreal.

This win ensured that Liverpool will play in the Champions League Final later this month in Paris after beating the Yellow Submarine 5-2 on aggregate.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite all eyes being on Liverpool's quadruple chase, many are looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Tonight one report claimed that Liverpool have made a massive breakthrough with one of the most sought-after transfer targets in the world.

Kylian Mbappe Wants Liverpool Transfer

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to a report from Twitter, Liverpool have had a breakthrough in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The source claims that Kylian Mbappe wants to join the Merseyside club as the Frenchman believes Jurgen Klopp is the right manager to take his game to the next level.

On top of this, Liverpool may not have to break their delicate wage structure.

The report states that Mbappe has not only set his sights on Liverpool but is also willing to take a pay cut to make it happen.

Author Verdict

Take this report with a grain of salt. Make no mistake, Liverpool are very interested in signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

However, Mbappe would be leaving a lot of money on the table to make it happen.

IMAGO / ANP

In addition to this, the source is questionable at its very best. Questionable is probably giving too much credit to the murky Twitter 'ITK'.

I will admit that they have gotten a few transfers correct recently but they more often than not are incorrect on their exclusives.

