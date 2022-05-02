Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Not Expected To Make Major Midfield Signings

According to new reports, Liverpool Football Club are not expected to break the bank on a new midfielder this summer.

Liverpool Football Club are currently chasing the quadruple of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League, and Champions League.

A lot can be said of Jurgen Klopp's coaching but Liverpool's improved squad depth has a lot to do with the side's recent success.

When it comes to new signings, however, this can be both a blessing and a curse.

For the club, it is a blessing as they do not have to shell out millions of pounds on new players.

For supporters, this can be disappointing.

According to new reports, supporters should be preparing themselves for a slightly disappointing summer transfer window.

Liverpool Will Not Break The Bank This Summer

It appears that Liverpool are not willing to break the bank on a shiny new midfield signing if reports from the Liverpool Echo are to be believed.

The Merseyside outlet claim that Liverpool will not be making a major signing to improve their midfield options this summer.

Liverpool brass have set their limits and do not plan on signing a player that would cost them anywhere near the region of £50,000,000.

Liverpool's current squad depth is listed as the reasoning behind the decision that is likely to divide opinion.

In recent weeks Klopp's side has been linked with both Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco).

Both players carry a hefty asking price.

It is widely known that Liverpool are after younger players that can carry them into the future after the current crop of players leaves the club with Tchouameni and Bellingham fitting the build.

