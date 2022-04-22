Report: Liverpool Make Official Transfer Approach For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

According to new reports, Liverpool has made an official transfer approach to Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool currently has one of the best teams in the world.

Jurgen Klopp's side is solid from top to bottom. However, it is not flawless.

Liverpool has an abundance of world-class attackers and defenders but lacks quality in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are two of the best midfielders in the world but this leaves Liverpool one short in Klopp's 4-3-3 style of play.

Many will point to the resurgence of Naby Keita this year but it seems that Liverpool has their eyes on their next midfielder.

According to new reports, Liverpool has already made an official approach to sign their target.

Liverpool Make Transfer Approach For Jude Bellingham

According to Terry Flewers of The Football Terrace, Liverpool has made an official approach to Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool has a long-term admiration for the English midfielder and has been tracking his progress since his move to the Bundesliga.

Flewers revealed that Liverpool recently made the approach via an intermediary.

Dortmund's response was that they have zero intention of selling both Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham in the same window.

Jude Bellingham IMAGO / RHR-Foto Age: 18 Club: Borussia Dortmund Position: Central Midfielder Appearances this season: 40 Goals this season: 6 Assists this season: 13 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £67.50million

Haaland seems to be Manchester City-bound so that would mean that Dortmund plans on keeping Bellingham for another year.

Flewers went on to say that he believes Liverpool can get the deal done despite Dortmund's strong stance. If Liverpool pays the right price, a deal can be done.

