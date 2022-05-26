Report: Liverpool Hold Transfer Talks With Harry Kane

Liverpool have held transfer talks with Tottenham striker Harry Kane over a potential summer transfer.

Liverpool and Julian Ward look set for a busy transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino entering in the final year of their respective contracts it would be no surprise if one or more of them leave the club this summer.

Mohamed Salah recently committed to playing for Liverpool Football Club next season but Sadio Mane refused to do so.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

The Senegal winger said that he will address questions about his future after the Champions League final.

With the future of two of Liverpool's best attackers firmly in doubt, Jurgen Klopp has set his eyes on the transfer of a Premier League star.

Liverpool Hold Transfer Talks With Harry Kane

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Rob Gutmann on The Anfield Wrap's The Gutter podcast, Liverpool have held transfer talks with Tottenham star Harry Kane.

A source close to Rob Gutmann revealed to the podcaster that "Liverpool have held talks with Harry Kane."

Last summer Harry Kane was heavily linked with a transfer move to Manchester City. Rumours were so strong that Kane declined to report to Tottenham pre-season training.

Despite this, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stood firm on his £150m valuation of the English striker, and any hope of a transfer faded away rather quickly.

Harry Kane IMAGO / PA Images Age: 28 Club: Tottenham Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 50 Goals this season: 27 Assists this season: 10 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024 Market value: £90.00million

Now, with Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, Harry Kane will have to find a different top-flight club to join.

To the surprise of many, that club could be Liverpool.

If Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were to depart this summer, Harry Kane would be an immediate replacement of their goal production.

Kane on the receiving end of Trent Alexander-Arnold's crosses would be reminiscent of Robert Lewandowski's time at Borussia Dortmund with Jurgen Klopp.

With Divock Origi leaving and trading Liverpool for Milan, the Reds are in need of a striker. It seems that Kane would be one of the biggest upgrades in club history.

Time will tell if this rumour has legs, but it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |