Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Negotiating' With Liverpool Ahead of Summer Transfer | AS Monaco Set Price
Liverpool are on the cusp of completing an unprecedented quadruple trophy haul.
With Jurgen Klopp's side already in possession of the Carabao Cup, they need just to win the FA Cup (against Chelsea), the Champions League Final (against Real Madrid), and the Premier League (main rival Manchester City).
Despite this, the Anfield side are still expected to make some moves in the transfer market.
One potential transfer has already entered the negotiating stage.
Liverpool Negotiating With Aurelien Tchouameni
According to RMC Sport via This Is Anfield, Liverpool have already held preliminary negotiations with Tchouameni's representatives.
The report claims that Liverpool are one of several clubs that the Frenchman's representatives have held talks with alongside Chelsea and Real Madrid.
In the report, it states that "Tchouameni will no longer be [at Monaco] next season."
This alone is reason for celebration as it means Liverpool have a true shot at signing the young Frenchman.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Age: 22
Club: AS Monaco
Position: Defensive Midfield
Appearances this season: 46
Goals this season: 3
Assists this season: 2
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
Liverpool face strong competition from Real Madrid who currently leads the race for the former Bordeaux man.
