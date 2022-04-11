Report: Robert Lewandowski Signs Three-Year Contract With Barcelona Despite Offers From Liverpool, PSG, And Manchester City

Robert Lewandowski looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer and has officially agreed to a three-year contract with FC Barcelona.

The football world was shocked when reports came out claiming that Robert Lewandowski would be leaving Bayern Munich.

Polish outlet Interia Sport have reported that the forward is set on leaving the club this summer in search of a new project.

The report said that he has several offers from some of Europe's elite clubs but that Lewandowski has one club in mind; FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski Signs Contract With FC Barcelona

Today, it has been announced that the Polish star has signed a multi-year contract with Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

According to Sebastian Staszewski, Lewandowski has signed a three-year contract with FC Barcelona and has made Bayern Munich aware of his decision.

Several clubs, including Liverpool, made formal offers to the striker.

FC Barcelona beat out Manchester City, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain to Lewandowski's signature.

His goal-scoring record speaks for itself and FC Barcelona have gotten themselves one of the world's best players in Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski IMAGO / MIS Age: 33 Club: Bayern Munich Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 40 Goals this season: 46 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £45.00million

Despite having previously worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has his heart set on joining the Xavi revolution at FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski will join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the latest player over 30-years-old to join the Spanish side.

