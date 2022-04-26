Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Interested In Liverpool Transfer | Real Madrid, Manchester United And PSG Interested
Liverpool has become one of the most attractive clubs in recent years.
The Reds have beaten the likes of FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and a host of other top clubs to transfer signings.
This summer will be no different.
According to new reports, one of Liverpool's biggest targets is interested in joining the club this summer.
Liverpool 'Interests' Aurelian Tchouameni
AS Monaco star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is interested in joining Liverpool this summer according to reports from Foot Mercato.
The report claims that Liverpool established contact with his entourage and received favorable feedback.
Despite this, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have to fend off interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid seems to be on the fence about whether they will make a move or not.
The Spanish side has faith in Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.
Get French Football News claims that the fee is expected to surpass the €50m mark as a bidding war looks likely.
