Report: Cody Gakpo Holds 'Exploratory Talks' With Liverpool & Manchester City Over Potential Transfer From PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has held 'exploratory talks' with Liverpool and Manchester City over a potential transfer according to a report.

The 22 year old is gaining admiring glances from some big clubs across Europe after impressing this season with ten goals and ten assists in all competitions.

Cody Gakpo

The report from Voetbal International via Sport Witness suggests that both Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Gakpo and the player has spoken to both clubs.

The Dutch international's current contract with the Eredivisie cub runs until June 2025 but it's claimed that he is on the verge of signing a new one year extension at the club.

Read More

Extending his current deal it's said will increase his transfer value meaning that should the player move next summer, it is likely to take an offer higher that PSV's previous transfer record of when Hirving Lozano was sold for €40million.

Voetbal go on to say that Bayern Munich showed an interest in Gakpo before the season started but now the competition is ramping up for a player with the interest from the Premier League giants.

