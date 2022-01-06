Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United, Key Factor Will Influence Decision

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United a year ahead of his contract expiring according to a report.

The Portuguese superstar re-signed for the Red Devils at the start of the season after he asked to leave Juventus.

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford was predicted by some to be the final piece of the jigsaw that would return the club to it's former glories.

In reality, whilst on a personal level he has continued to deliver in front of goal, the team have struggled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked as a result.

The 36 year old has scored 14 goals and assisted three times but United currently sit seventh in the table, 22 points behind rivals Manchester City.

Interim manager Ralph Rangnick is struggling to galvanise the players with Monday's home defeat against Wolves the low point.

Read More

According to Jeremy Cross of The Star, Ronaldo could exit Old Trafford at the end of the season if the choice of new manager does not meet his expectations.

His current contract is due to end in June 2023 but the report claims he will leave a season early if he is unhappy at the managerial appointment.

The report goes on to say that Ronaldo would not support the permanent appointment of Rangnick heaping huge pressure on new Chief Executive Office Richard Arnold.

This revelation is just one of a growing number of problems that the Old Trafford hierarchy need to address to try and get the underachieving club back on track.

