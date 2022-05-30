Report: Danny Murphy Urges Liverpool To Sign West Ham And England Midfielder Declan Rice
Danny Murphy believes Liverpool should do everything in their power to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.
Rice has turned down several new contract offers from the Hammers in recent months, including a remarkable eight-year-deal, which would've seen the England international earn £200k per week.
As reported by West Ham Zone, in an article in the Daily Mail, Murphy wrote: "A young and hungry top English midfielder like Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips would surely be of interest if they became available, because they’d be able to come and learn off Henderson and be a useful part of the team for years."
Read More
Both Rice and Phillips have played with Henderson on international duty, and Jurgen Klopp could see one of the pair as long term replacements for the 31-year-old Reds skipper.
However, the Hammers star wouldn't be available on the cheap. In fact, David Moyes claimed in April that a sum of £150million would have to be met for the London club to part ways with Rice.
Phillips might be a preferred option for the Reds, given that he would likely be available for a far reduced sum of around £50million. The Leeds star missed 16 topflight games for his side last season with a hamstring injury, but is now fully fit.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | Champions League Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |