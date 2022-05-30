Skip to main content
Report: Danny Murphy Urges Liverpool To Sign West Ham And England Midfielder Declan Rice

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool should do everything in their power to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Rice has turned down several new contract offers from the Hammers in recent months, including a remarkable eight-year-deal, which would've seen the England international earn £200k per week.

As reported by West Ham Zone, in an article in the Daily Mail, Murphy wrote: "A young and hungry top English midfielder like Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips would surely be of interest if they became available, because they’d be able to come and learn off Henderson and be a useful part of the team for years."

Declan Rice

Declan Rice in action for West Ham

Both Rice and Phillips have played with Henderson on international duty, and Jurgen Klopp could see one of the pair as long term replacements for the 31-year-old Reds skipper.

However, the Hammers star wouldn't be available on the cheap. In fact, David Moyes claimed in April that a sum of £150million would have to be met for the London club to part ways with Rice.

Phillips might be a preferred option for the Reds, given that he would likely be available for a far reduced sum of around £50million. The Leeds star missed 16 topflight games for his side last season with a hamstring injury, but is now fully fit.

