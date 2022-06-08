Report: Darwin Núñez Has Now ‘Prioritized’ Liverpool As His First Choice

SL Benfica forward Darwin Núñez has prioritized Liverpool as his first choice according to Jacque Talbot of Times Sport and Mirror Sport. Could the Uruguayan be on his way to Anfield?

Reports of Darwin Núñez’s potential Premier League transfer have heated up in the past few days. Multiple sources now put Liverpool firmly in the race.

LFC Transfer Room covered Pedro Sepúlveda’s report that Benfica have already received Liverpool’s huge off of €100million for Núñez.

Multiple sources, including Callum Vurley of the Mirror, have Manchester United in the running for the Uruguayan’s signature.

However, according to the @UtdXclusive tweet quoting Jacque Talbot, Núñez has prioritized Merseyside as his first-choice destination for a transfer.

Darwin Núñez IMAGO / NurPhoto

The probable loss of Sadio Mané leaves a void in Liverpool’s front line that the Uruguayan forward could fill.

News around the transfer of Núñez has picked up in the past few days, and with Liverpool’s name now hot in the mix, there could be a tense few days for Reds supporters.

Mané’s transfer hasn’t been official, but multiple bids for the Senegalese forward from Bayern Munich suggest the deal is in the works.

There isn’t official confirmation for Mané or Núñez yet, but a whirlwind of transfer activity could be imminent.

