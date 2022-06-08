Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Núñez Has Now ‘Prioritized’ Liverpool As His First Choice

SL Benfica forward Darwin Núñez has prioritized Liverpool as his first choice according to Jacque Talbot of Times Sport and Mirror Sport. Could the Uruguayan be on his way to Anfield?

Reports of Darwin Núñez’s potential Premier League transfer have heated up in the past few days. Multiple sources now put Liverpool firmly in the race.

LFC Transfer Room covered Pedro Sepúlveda’s report that Benfica have already received Liverpool’s huge off of €100million for Núñez.

Multiple sources, including Callum Vurley of the Mirror, have Manchester United in the running for the Uruguayan’s signature.

However, according to the @UtdXclusive tweet quoting Jacque Talbot, Núñez has prioritized Merseyside as his first-choice destination for a transfer.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Núñez

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The probable loss of Sadio Mané leaves a void in Liverpool’s front line that the Uruguayan forward could fill.

News around the transfer of Núñez has picked up in the past few days, and with Liverpool’s name now hot in the mix, there could be a tense few days for Reds supporters.

Mané’s transfer hasn’t been official, but multiple bids for the Senegalese forward from Bayern Munich suggest the deal is in the works.

There isn’t official confirmation for Mané or Núñez yet, but a whirlwind of transfer activity could be imminent.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Darwin Nunez And Liverpool: Why The Benfica Striker Will Suit Jurgen Klopp’s System

By Damon Carr11 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Source Confirms Darwin Nunez Transfer Interest As They Battle Manchester United For Signature Of 22 Year Old

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

'I Don't See Him Playing Much' - Former Player On Liverpool, Manchester United & Manchester City Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Journalist Hints Benfica Have Agreed Deal With Liverpool For Transfer Of Uruguyan

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago