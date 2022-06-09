Report: Darwin Núñez Set To Join Liverpool For €80m plus €20m in add-ons

After publicly signaling their intent to bid yesterday, it appears Liverpool is close to striking an agreement with Benfica for their main summer transfer target.

With Sadio Mané's desire to join Bayern Munich, Liverpool has moved quickly to identify Benfica's Darwin Núñez as their primary target to replace the Senegalese. After Paul Joyce and various other outlets reported on Liverpool's interest in the striker over the past few days, it appears that an agreement is close to being reached between the two clubs.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Three major Portuguese outlets, O Jogo, A Bola, and Record Portugal, have reported that this agreement is set to be finalized, with Record Portugal going so far as to say, "It's done". It will reportedly be the second most expensive transfer in Portuguese football history, with an initial fee of €80m plus €20m in add-ons being reported. This is lower than Benfica's original asking price, with this likely being down to the Uruguayan's reported desire to only join Liverpool this summer.

With expected departures this summer and contract uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's forward line is due a reshuffle and Darwin Núñez appears chosen to be the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp's attacking depth. With 34 goals last season and two impressive cameos against Liverpool in the Champions League, it is hardly surprising that Klopp has identified the 22-year-old as his primary summer target.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Should an agreement be found, the Reds will have a number 9 they hope can lead the next evolution of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage